Citation
Evans DP, Pawcio J, Wyckoff K, Wilkers L. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1332779.
DOI
PMID
38841664
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Hospitals and community-based organizations (CBOs) provide the service-base for survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV), particularly those in acute crisis. Both settings face discrete challenges in meeting survivors' needs. In hospitals these challenges include the pressures of a fast-paced work setting, and a lack of trauma-informed and survivor-centered care. Connections to community care are often unmeasured, with relatively little known about best practices. Often IPV survivors who receive hospital care fail to connect with community-based services after discharge. Despite the critical role of CBOs in supporting IPV survivors, there is limited research examining the perspectives and insights of CBO staff on the challenges and opportunities for improving care coordination with hospitals. The purpose of this study was to address this knowledge gap by characterizing CBO staff perceptions of IPV care coordination between hospital and community-based organizations in Metropolitan Atlanta.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; violence; Georgia; hospital; Community Health Services; intimate partner; Continuity of Patient Care; coordinated care; *Qualitative Research; *Survivors/psychology; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; community based organization