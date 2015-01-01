|
Harris RJ, Channon AA, Morgan SA. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1181837.
38841674
PURPOSE: Childhood exposure to domestic violence and abuse (DVA) can lead to major short- and long-term effects on the victim. Despite this, there is no accepted measure for children's experiences, with most existing measures being validated only in high income countries and not in low- and middle- income countries. As a result, international statistics are not comparable. This paper seeks to critically appraise existing measures and discuss whether any are fit-for-purpose on a global scale.
Humans; Child; Female; Male; children; Adolescent; intimate partner violence; Surveys and Questionnaires; childhood; exposure; Global Health; LMIC; *Domestic Violence/statistics & numerical data; Child Abuse/statistics & numerical data; Crime Victims/statistics & numerical data; cross-cultural comparisons; domestic violence and abuse; Exposure to Violence/psychology/statistics & numerical data; measurement scales