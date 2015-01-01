|
Debeer BB, Russell PD, Mignogna J, Mohatt N, Borah E, Bryan CJ, Monteith L, Peterson A, Zheng A, Sprong S, Bongiovanni K, Villareal E, Hoffmire CA, Heise J, Baack S, Weinberg K, Polk M, Alverio T, Mealer M, Scheihing J, Benzer J, Varda D. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38844337
BACKGROUND: Veteran suicide remains a significant issue, as 17.5 Veterans die by suicide each day. The US Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has implemented a robust suicide prevention program within its integrated behavioural health system. Further, the VA has increasingly contributed to suicide prevention in community settings, where a large proportion of Veterans receive health care and social services. One component integral to preventing suicide among Veterans receiving community services is ensuring that organisations are equipped with the latest evidence-based Veteran-specific suicide prevention strategies.
Language: en
Keywords
Public Health; Social Network Analysis; Suicide/Self?Harm; Dissemination; Implementation / Translation