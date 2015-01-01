Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The USA has higher rates of fatal motor vehicle collisions than most high-income countries. Previous studies examining the role of the built environment were generally limited to small geographic areas or single cities. This study aims to quantify associations between built environment characteristics and traffic collisions in the USA.



METHODS: Built environment characteristics were derived from Google Street View images and summarised at the census tract level. Fatal traffic collisions were obtained from the 2019-2021 Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Fatal and non-fatal traffic collisions in Washington DC were obtained from the District Department of Transportation. Adjusted Poisson regression models examined whether built environment characteristics are related to motor vehicle collisions in the USA, controlling for census tract sociodemographic characteristics.



RESULTS: Census tracts in the highest tertile of sidewalks, single-lane roads, streetlights and street greenness had 70%, 50%, 30% and 26% fewer fatal vehicle collisions compared with those in the lowest tertile. Street greenness and single-lane roads were associated with 37% and 38% fewer pedestrian-involved and cyclist-involved fatal collisions. Analyses with fatal and non-fatal collisions in Washington DC found streetlights and stop signs were associated with fewer pedestrians and cyclists-involved vehicle collisions while road construction had an adverse association.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates the utility of using data algorithms that can automatically analyse street segments to create indicators of the built environment to enhance understanding of large-scale patterns and inform interventions to decrease road traffic injuries and fatalities.

