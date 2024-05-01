SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schimpf MG, Gershengoren L, Moschenross D, Winston H, Simpson SA. J. Acad. Consult. Liaison Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jaclp.2024.05.006

38844207

We present the case of a physician who engages with a peer response team and discloses suicidal ideation-while himself seeing patients in the hospital. Top experts in consultation-liaison (C-L) psychiatry provide guidance for this clinical case based on their experience and a review of the available literature. Key teaching topics include a general approach to suicide risk assessment; peer response programs for healthcare workers; and ethical and clinical considerations in treating colleagues. C-L psychiatrists should be familiar with suicide risk management, take a pro-active approach to addressing modifiable risk factors, and keep in mind unique challenges of treating colleagues referred for care.


Language: en
