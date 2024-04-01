Abstract

PURPOSE: This study investigated the association between positive and negative family support and psychosocial outcomes among transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed using psychological data collected from 175 TGD youth (aged 13-18 years) at time of hormone readiness assessment within a multispecialty gender clinic between May 2021 and February 2023. As part of this assessment process, TGD youth provided responses to a variety of measures, including the Youth Self-Report and the Family Environment Scale.



RESULTS: Negative family support scales were more strongly associated with more outcomes than positive support scales. The exclusion and abuse, viewing gender expression as morally wrong, and trying to change gender scales were each associated with significantly higher Youth Self-Report T-scores for internalizing problems (βs = 6.86, 6.26, 5.56, all p <.01), externalizing problems (βs = 4.58, 4.42, 4.19, all p <.02), and total problems (βs = 6.70, 6.45, 5.34, all p <.02). The explicit care and support scale was associated with significantly lower T-scores for externalizing problems (β = -3.54 p =.02) and total problems (β = -3.35, p =.04). Overall support was also associated with higher T-scores in internalizing problems (b = -2.90, p =.02), externalizing problems (β = -2.40, p =.03), and total problems (β = -2.79, p =.03).



DISCUSSION: Family support plays a critical role in the psychosocial wellbeing of TGD youth. TGD youth reporting positive family support reported fewer mental health concerns, less experiences of nonaffirmation, and lower levels of internalized transphobia. TGD youth reporting negative family support were found to have an increased risk of suicidal ideation.

Language: en