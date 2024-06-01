Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mothers with a history of childhood maltreatment (CM) are particularly vulnerable to postpartum mental health changes. Variability in mental health trajectories is present over the first 18-months postpartum. Little is known about the potentially unique impacts of post-traumatic change or resilience on later postpartum mental health.



METHODS: Participants (N = 97) completed questionnaires over the first 18-months postpartum measuring demographic risk, mental health symptoms, traumatic experiences, and resilience. Mothers also completed an interview measure coded for post-traumatic changes at 6-months postpartum. Multinomial logistic regression models examined post-traumatic change and resilience factors as predictors of mothers' longitudinal latent mental health trajectory.



RESULTS: Three classes of latent postpartum mental health emerged: low-symptom, vulnerable, and chronic high-risk. Mothers reporting stronger positive post-traumatic changes were more likely to be in the low-symptom class than the chronic high-risk class (B = -1.082, p = .01). Mothers reporting stronger negative post-traumatic changes were more likely to be in the vulnerable class (B = 0.778, p = .006) or chronic high-risk class (B = 0.906, p = .046) than the low-symptom class. Resilience was not predictive of mental health class. LIMITATIONS: Findings are correlational, and causal effects between post-traumatic growth and mental health symptoms cannot be assumed. Mothers who consented to the interview may not be fully representative of all women who have experienced CM, limiting generalizability of findings.



CONCLUSIONS: Positive post-traumatic change is associated with reduced psychopathology. These findings may assist in identification of mothers at greater risk of adverse postpartum outcomes and futher inform interventions focused on enhancing positive changes in post-traumatic cognitions.

Language: en