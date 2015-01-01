Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Pediatric dog bite injuries are a major public health concern and antibiotic prophylaxis is often prescribed due to concern about the development of infection. The Infectious Diseases Society of America recommends 3‒5 days of antibiotic prophylaxis for high-risk dog bites. The purpose of our study was to compare infection rates among patients receiving antibiotic prophylaxis and those who did not receive antibiotic prophylaxis.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study of children aged 3 months to 17 years enrolled in the healthcare systems' affiliated accountable care organization (ACO). Eligible children with a dog bite injury presented at an urgent care center or emergency department between 2016 and 2019. We excluded children who were immunosuppressed or had bites that required closure by a surgeon. An electronic health record review was completed and ACO claims data were used to determine if a prescription was filled. Patients with an International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-10 code concerning for infection within 7 days of injury were recorded as having a bite infection.



RESULTS: A total of 2653 non-immunosuppressed children presented for care of dog bite injuries and 672 children met eligibility criteria. Thirty-five children developed an infection of their injury. Of the 539 children who received antibiotic prophylaxis, 5.8% developed an infection and 3.0% of the 133 children who did not receive antibiotic prophylaxis developed an infection (p = 0.28).



CONCLUSION: The overall infection rate for pediatric dog bite injuries was 5.2%. In our single-center study, no difference in infection rates was found between those receiving and not receiving antibiotic prophylaxis.

