Abstract

Jail programming is rarely informed by site-specific health needs, diagnostic-specific screening tools that are validated, or the input of incarcerated individuals. Using the community needs assessment (CNA) framework, we aimed to fill these gaps among people incarcerated in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF), Arkansas' largest jail. Participants were 179 adults at the PCRDF who completed surveys and open-ended questions focused on (a) their mental and behavioral health and (b) programming needs at the facility. Using a concurrent transformative mixed-methods design, we descriptively analyzed surveys and conducted content analysis of the open-ended questions. Over half of participants reported clinically significant anxiety (62.6%), post-traumatic stress disorder (53.1%), and/or depression (50.3%) symptoms; positive substance use disorder screening was especially common (91.7%). Nearly all (97%) individuals queried desired more programming, with the most desired being mental health and substance use programs. Other desired programs included physical health, education, community reintegration, family support, recreation, nutrition, religious/spiritual services, and meditation. Our CNA ensured the input of those directly impacted during program-focused decision making and identified strategies to effectively implement and sustain jail-based programs. Such assessments can be a potential mechanism for addressing the burden of mental and behavioral health problems in jail populations.

