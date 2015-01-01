Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) against women is a global public health problem. Conceptual frameworks suggest misperceived norms around IPV might drive perpetration of violence against women in southern and eastern Africa. We conducted a cross-sectional, population-based survey of all men residing in a rural parish in southwest Uganda, eliciting their endorsement of IPV in five hypothetical scenarios and their reported frequency of perpetration of violence against their wife/main partner. They also reported their perceptions about the extent to which most other men in their villages endorsed and/or perpetrated IPV, which we compared against the population data to measure the primary explanatory variable of interest: whether individuals misperceived norms around IPV. We fitted multivariable Poisson regression models specifying personal IPV endorsement and IPV perpetration as the outcomes. Overall, 765 men participated in the study (90% response rate): 182 (24%) personally endorsed IPV, and 78 of 456 partnered men (17%) reported perpetrating one or more acts of IPV at least once per month. Although most men neither endorsed nor reported perpetrating IPV, 342 (45%) men mistakenly thought that most other men in their villages endorsed IPV and 365 (48%) men mistakenly thought that most other men perpetrate IPV at least monthly. In multivariable regression models, men who misperceived most men to endorse IPV were more likely to endorse IPV themselves (adjusted relative risk [aRR] = 2.44; 95% CI [1.66, 3.59]; p < .001). Among partnered men, those who misperceived IPV perpetration to be normative were more likely to perpetrate IPV themselves (aRR = 4.38; [2.53, 7.59]; p < .001). Interventions to correct misperceived norms about IPV may be a promising method for reducing violence against women in rural Uganda.

