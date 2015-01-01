Abstract

Transgender women are disproportionately affected by sexual violence and corresponding mental health sequelae; however, many do not access healthcare due to experiences with transphobia. This analysis evaluated the association between sexual violence and suicidal ideation and the moderating effect of having a healthcare provider (HCP) with whom transgender women were comfortable discussing gender-related issues ("gender-affirming HCP"). We analyzed cross-sectional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National HIV Behavioral Surveillance among Transgender Women (NHBS-Trans). Transgender women were recruited using respondent-driven sampling from seven urban areas from 2019 to 2020 and participated in an HIV biobehavioral survey. This analysis was restricted to transgender women who visited a HCP in the past 12 months ("healthcare-seeking transgender women" [HSTW]) (N = 1,489). Log-linked Poisson regression models provided adjusted prevalence ratios (aPRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) to estimate the association between sexual violence and suicidal ideation in the past 12 months. The interaction between sexual violence and having a gender-affirming HCP was statistically significant (p-value = .034). Among 1,489 HSTW, 225 (15.1%) experienced sexual violence and 261 (17.5%) reported suicidal ideation; 1,203 (80.8%) reported having a gender-affirming HCP. Sexual violence was associated with suicidal ideation (aPR = 2.65, 95% CI [2.08, 3.38]); the association was notably higher among those who did not have a gender-affirming HCP (aPR = 3.61, [2.17, 6.02]) than among those who did (aPR = 1.87, [1.48, 2.37]). Eliminating transphobia and promoting trauma- and violence-informed approaches in healthcare are necessary for sexual violence and suicide prevention among HSTW.

Language: en