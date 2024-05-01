Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pediatric scald burns account for 12% of all U.S. burn center admissions and are the most common type of burn in children. We hypothesized that geospatial analysis of burn registry data could identify specific geographic areas and risk factors to focus injury prevention efforts.



METHODS: The burn registry of a U.S. regional burn center was used to retrospectively identify pediatric scald burn patients ages 0-17, from January 2018 to June 2023. Geocoding of patient home addresses with census tract data was performed. Area Deprivation Index (ADI) was assigned to patients at the census block group level. Burn incident hot spot analysis to identify statistically significant burn incident clusters was done using the Getis Ord Gi∗ statistic.



RESULTS: There were 950 pediatric scald burn patients meeting study criteria. The cohort was 52% male and 36% White, with median age of 3 y and median total body surface area of 1.5%; 23.8% required hospital admission. On multivariable logistic regression, increased child poverty levels (P = 0.004) and children living in single-parent households (P = 0.009) were associated with increased scald burn incidence. Geospatial analysis identified burn hot spots, which were associated with higher ADI (P < 0.001). Black patients were more likely to undergo admission compared to White patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Geospatial analysis of burn registry data identified geographic areas at high risk of pediatric scald burn. ADI, poverty, and children in single-parent households were the greatest predictors of injury. Addressing these inequalities requires targeted injury prevention education, enhanced outpatient support systems and more robust community resources.

