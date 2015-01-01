SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Joyce LR, McCombie A, Crossin R. N. Zeal. Med. J. 2024; 137(1596): 9-12.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, New Zealand Medical Association)

DOI

10.26635/6965.6623

PMID

38843545

Abstract

Alcohol is the most widely consumed drug in Aotearoa New Zealand, with one in five New Zealanders regularly consuming alcohol at a level that increases their risk of alcohol-related injury or illness. ...


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Male; New Zealand; Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander; *Emergency Service, Hospital; Alcohol Drinking/adverse effects/epidemiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print