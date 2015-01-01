CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Joyce LR, McCombie A, Crossin R. N. Zeal. Med. J. 2024; 137(1596): 9-12.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, New Zealand Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38843545
|
Abstract
|
Alcohol is the most widely consumed drug in Aotearoa New Zealand, with one in five New Zealanders regularly consuming alcohol at a level that increases their risk of alcohol-related injury or illness. ...
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; New Zealand; Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander; *Emergency Service, Hospital; Alcohol Drinking/adverse effects/epidemiology