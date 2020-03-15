Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) involves an individual committing acts intended to harm or intimidate a current or former romantic partner. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders often trapped victims with perpetrators and intensified IPV. Although sexual and gender diverse people disproportionately experience IPV compared to cisgender, heterosexual people, their experiences are not well documented in the Canadian context. This study aimed to explore the experiences of Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and other sexual and gender diverse (2S/LGBTQIA+) people with IPV in Ontario and how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their IPV experiences.



METHODS: We conducted in-depth, semi-structured interviews with self-identified 2S/LGBTQIA+ people who experienced IPV on/after March 15, 2020. We audio-recorded and transcribed all interviews and coded the transcripts for content and themes using inductive and deductive techniques.



RESULTS: Our 20 participants experienced physical, psychological, sexual, and financial abuse. Technology-facilitated violence extended abuse geographically and temporally. IPV experiences were associated with negative mental health outcomes that were intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants struggled to see themselves as legitimate victims of IPV. Although participants regretted being victims of violence, many saw their abusive relationship(s) as a learning experience to inform future relationships.



DISCUSSION: Our findings suggest that 2S/LGBTQIA+ people may experience unique forms of identity abuse and may have difficulty recognizing their IPV experiences as abuse. Ensuring that comprehensive sexual health education is trauma-informed, anti-oppressive, and includes information about healthy relationship dynamics, 2S/LGBTQIA+ relationships, and IPV is critical.

