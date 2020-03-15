|
Citation
Drouillard KJ, Foster AM. Perspect. Sex. Reprod. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Alan Guttmacher Institute)
DOI
PMID
38841841
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) involves an individual committing acts intended to harm or intimidate a current or former romantic partner. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders often trapped victims with perpetrators and intensified IPV. Although sexual and gender diverse people disproportionately experience IPV compared to cisgender, heterosexual people, their experiences are not well documented in the Canadian context. This study aimed to explore the experiences of Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and other sexual and gender diverse (2S/LGBTQIA+) people with IPV in Ontario and how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their IPV experiences.
Language: en
Keywords
Canada; violence; transgender; abuse; lesbian; bisexual; gay