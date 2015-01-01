|
Kaufman R, Costa J, Kimani E. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e13061.
38844766
Advances in autonomous driving provide an opportunity for AI-assisted driving instruction that directly addresses the critical need for human driving improvement. How should an AI instructor convey information to promote learning? In a pre-post experiment (n = 41), we tested the impact of an AI Coach's explanatory communications modeled after performance driving expert instructions. Participants were divided into four (4) groups to assess two (2) dimensions of the AI coach's explanations: information type ('what' and 'why'-type explanations) and presentation modality (auditory and visual). We compare how different explanatory techniques impact driving performance, cognitive load, confidence, expertise, and trust via observational learning. Through interview, we delineate participant learning processes.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; Artificial Intelligence; *Cognition/physiology; *Automobile Driving/psychology; *Trust/psychology; Learning/physiology