Abstract

Acute iron poisoning is an exceedingly rare occurrence, mainly when resulting from intentional ingestion in adults. It can lead to multi-organ toxicity and, in severe cases, may evolve into acute liver failure and cardiovascular collapse, which are the main causes of death. The clinical outcome is largely dependent on the amount of elemental iron ingested and the readiness of treatment, which includes support, early intestinal decontamination and deferoxamine. Despite timely intervention, acute liver failure can be life-threatening, with liver transplantation being the only potentially life-saving measure. In this case report, we describe a case of severe acute iron poisoning due to intentional ingestion that led to fulminant liver failure, which was successfully managed with liver transplantation.

Language: en