Abstract

BACKGROUND: Examining the raw and standardized mortality rates is the primary strategy for improving life expectancy and human health in society through identifying risk factors and dealing with the factors that cause them.



OBJECTIVES: This study examined the trend of mortalities due to traffic and nontraffic accidents.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study examines the registered mortalities during the years 2016-2022 in the form of a census in the health department's death registration and classification system. Mortality was analyzed as raw and standardized mortality in each 100 000 population.



RESULTS: Out of 18 265 deaths during 2016-2022, 1305 (7.15%) were related to accidents and incidents. The age-standardized total mortality rate in the first year was 32.9, and in the final year of the study, it was 33.3 per 100 000 people; although there are fluctuations, this trend is upward (P.trend=0.021). Also, the age-standardized traffic death rate in the first year is 19, and in the final year is 12 per 100 000 people; this decreasing trend was not statistically significant (P.trend=0.061). The incidence of age-standardized intentional nontraffic deaths was 1.7 in the first year of the study interval and 9.8 in the last year in 100 000 people, which showed an upward trend (P.trend<0.001).



CONCLUSION: In light of the generally increasing trend of accidents, especially nontraffic accidents, universal and well-rounded measures are necessary for safety matters and reducing mortality.

Language: en