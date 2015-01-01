Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An injury is described as any damage to the body that impairs health, and its severity can span from mild to life-threatening. On a global scale, injuries account for approximately 4.4 million deaths annually and are anticipated to become the seventh leading cause of death by 2030. In Ethiopia, injuries account for 7% of all deaths, with one of the world's highest rates of road traffic injuries. This study, undertaken at a primary trauma centre in the capital of Ethiopia, aimed to explore the characteristics of injured patients and emergency department mortality as the patient outcome. Understanding the patterns and outcomes of injuries helps to anticipate needs, prioritize patients, and allocate resources effectively.



METHODS: A retrospective single-center observational study utilised patient records from September 2020 to August 2021 at Addis Ababa Burn Emergency and Trauma Hospital, located in Ethiopia. A structured checklist facilitated the data collection. All patients arriving in the ED from September 2020 to August 2021 were eligible for the study while incomplete records (missing > 20% of wanted data elements) were excluded.



RESULT: Of the 3502 injured patients recorded during the study period, 317 were selected. The mean patient age was 30 years, with 78.5% being male. About 8% arrived the emergency department within an hour after the injury. Ambulances transported 38.8% of patients; 58.5% of these were referred from other facilities. The predominant mechanism of injury both in and outside Addis Ababa was pedestrian road traffic injuries (31.4% and 38%). The predominant injury type was fractures (33.8%). The mortality rate was 5%, of which half were pedestrian road traffic incidents.



CONCLUSION: Pedestrian road traffic injuries were the main cause of injury in and outside of Addis Ababa. A small proportion of patients arrived at the emergency department within the first hour after an injury event. A significant proportion of ambulance-transported patients were referred from other facilities rather than directly from the scene. The overall mortality rate was high, with pedestrian road traffic injury accounting for half of the proportion.

Language: en