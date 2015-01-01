|
Citation
|
Abayneh HB, Danielsen SO, Halvorsen K, Engebretsen S. BMC Emerg. Med. 2024; 24(1): e97.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38849745
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: An injury is described as any damage to the body that impairs health, and its severity can span from mild to life-threatening. On a global scale, injuries account for approximately 4.4 million deaths annually and are anticipated to become the seventh leading cause of death by 2030. In Ethiopia, injuries account for 7% of all deaths, with one of the world's highest rates of road traffic injuries. This study, undertaken at a primary trauma centre in the capital of Ethiopia, aimed to explore the characteristics of injured patients and emergency department mortality as the patient outcome. Understanding the patterns and outcomes of injuries helps to anticipate needs, prioritize patients, and allocate resources effectively.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Mortality; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Accidents, Traffic/mortality; Hospital Mortality; Injury pattern; Low-income country; *Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data; *Wounds and Injuries/mortality/epidemiology; Ethiopia/epidemiology; Pedestrian road traffic injury