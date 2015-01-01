|
Kebede SD, Kebede N, Mihiretu MM, Enyew EB, Ayele K, Asmare L, Bayou FD, Arfaynie M, Walle AD, Tsega Y, Endawkie A. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1536.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38849767
INTRODUCTION: Early sexual initiation has negative health, social, and economic consequences for both women and future generations. The trend of early sexual initiation is increasing globally, leading to higher rates of sexually transmitted diseases and unplanned pregnancies. Ethiopia has been challenged various disasters that makes women vulnerable and position them at heightened risk of early sexual initiation in the last four years. The spatial patterns and factors of early sexual initiation in the post-conflict-post pandemic settings is not well understood. Hence this research aimed at mapping Spatial Patterns and identifying determinant factors in the Post-COVID-Post-Conflict Settings.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Ethiopia; Survey; Sexual health; Early sexual initiation; Ethiopia/epidemiology; *Spatial Analysis; Multilevel logistic regression; Performance monitoring for action; PMA; Sexual Behavior/statistics & numerical data; Spatial distribution