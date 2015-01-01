Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Early sexual initiation has negative health, social, and economic consequences for both women and future generations. The trend of early sexual initiation is increasing globally, leading to higher rates of sexually transmitted diseases and unplanned pregnancies. Ethiopia has been challenged various disasters that makes women vulnerable and position them at heightened risk of early sexual initiation in the last four years. The spatial patterns and factors of early sexual initiation in the post-conflict-post pandemic settings is not well understood. Hence this research aimed at mapping Spatial Patterns and identifying determinant factors in the Post-COVID-Post-Conflict Settings.



METHODS: The study was conducted on secondary data from the PMA 2021 cross-sectional survey which conducted nationally from November 2021 to January 2022 which is in the post pandemic and post-war period. Total weighted sample of 6,036 reproductive age women were included in the analysis. ArcGIS Pro and SaTScan software were used to handle spatial analysis. Multilevel logistic regression model was used to estimate the effects of independent variables on early sexual initiation at individual and community level factors. Adjusted odds ratio with the 95% confidence interval was reported to declare the strength and statistical significance of the association.



RESULT: The spatial distribution of early sexual initiation was clustered in Ethiopia with a global Moran's I index value of 0.09 and Z-score 6.01 (p-value < 0.001).Significant hotspots were detected in East Gojjam zone of Amhara region, Bale, Arsi, West Hararge, East Wellega and Horo Gudru Wellega zones of Oromia region. The odds of having early sexual initiation was higher in women with primary education (AOR = 1.23, 95%CI: 1.03, 1.47), secondary or above education (AOR = 4.36, 95%CI: 3.49, 5.44), Women aged 26 to 25 (AOR = 1.91, 95%CI: 1.61, 2.26), women aged 36 to 49(AOR = 1.51, 95%CI: 1.24, 1.84). However, there was a significant lower likelihood of early sexual initiation in rural resident women (AOR = 0.53, 95%CI: 0.35, 0.81) and women living in 5 to 7 family size (AOR = 0.79, 95%CI: 0.68, 0.92), and more than 7 members (AOR = 0.63, 95%CI: 0.49, 0.81).



CONCLUSIONS: The spatial distribution of early sexual initiation was clustered in Ethiopia. Interventions should be taken to eliminate the observed variation by mobilizing resources to high-risk areas. Policies and interventions targeted to this problem may also take the identified associated factors into account for better results.

