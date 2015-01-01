|
Klonoff-Cohen HS, Cohen A, Gobin RL, Polavarapu M, Allen R, Reddy S, Vuyyuru C. Chronic Stress (Thousand Oaks) 2024; 8: e24705470241259939.
38846597
PURPOSE: Currently, 1 in 5 college students struggle with suicidal ideation while 7% to 44% engage in nonsuicidal self-injury. Illinois has one of the highest teenage and college student suicide rates in the United States. This pilot study assessed suicide ideation and self-harm behaviors at a public Illinois university. This is the first study to use 5 standardized psychological instruments to investigate these 2 crises in freshmen college students who are all required to reside in dormitories. The main hypothesis was to determine if the independent effects of freshmen students' depression, Five-Factor Model, and Reasons for Living affected the dependent variables, self-harm behaviors and suicide ideation.
Language: en
self-harm; depression; suicide ideation; college students; first-year students; reasons for living