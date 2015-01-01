Abstract

Background Intimate partner violence is one of the major problems experienced by women all over the world. Almost one in three women have experienced one or more forms of violence at least once in their lifetime. These estimates confirm that physical and sexual intimate partner violence remains pervasive in the lives of women across the globe. Intimate partner violence has been found to have a severe impact on mental health such as depression symptoms. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of intimate partner violence in terms of controlling behavior, sexual, and physical violence, and its association with depression in women of Chengalpattu district, India.



METHODS It is a community-based cross-sectional study conducted in 12 villages under the field practicing area of the rural health training center of Chettinad Health and Research Institute in Kelambakkam, India, by simple random sampling among 190 women participants ever married or partnered of age ≥18 years. A pre-tested, semi-structured questionnaire was used which included the WHO Violence Against Women Instrument (VAWI) in the English language and Patient Health Questionnaire 9 (PHQ 9). The collected data was entered in Microsoft Office Excel (Microsoft Corporation, Redmond, United States) and analyzed using IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 21 (Released 2012; IBM Corp., Armonk, New York, United States). A probability value (p-value) of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS The mean (SD) age of the study participants was 34 (±8) years. Among the 190 participants, 57.4% reported controlling behavior, 31.1% reported physical violence and 7.4% reported sexual violence by the intimate partner at least once in the past 12 months. About 34.7% were found to have mild depression and 21.6% with moderate depression. There was a significant association between intimate partner violence and depression in women (p < 0.001) Conclusion The present study found that there is a huge impact of intimate partner violence on the mental health of women whether it is psychological, physical, or sexual. There is a need for awareness and effective management of violence against women, especially in rural areas. Strategies focusing on women's education, leadership, empowerment, decision-making, and financial independence are very much needed.

