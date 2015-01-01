Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postpartum depression and anxiety are major public health concerns that affect 3-39% of women after childbearing and can adversely affect maternal and child health. Most studies have investigated postpartum depression and anxiety and their associated factors among women 4-12 weeks after delivery. There is a scarcity of research among women immediately after delivery from low- and middle-income countries, the gap this study aimed to fill.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted among 386 postpartum women within one week after delivery. The Edinburg Postnatal Depression Scale was used to assess depressive symptoms and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder - 7 scale was used to screen for symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. Participants were systematically selected from the postnatal wards and interviewed by trained research assistants from November 2019 to March 2020.



RESULTS: Using standard cut points, the prevalence of depressive and anxiety symptoms was 25.39%, and 37.31% respectively. Having a baby with a weight of 2.5 kgs or more and having partner support were associated with decreased odds of both depression and anxiety symptoms. In contrast, complications during delivery, caesarian section, marital status, and partner violence, were associated with increased odds of depressive and anxiety symptoms post-delivery.



CONCLUSION: There was a high prevalence of postpartum depression and anxiety symptoms among the study participants in the first week post-delivery, with delivery complications and outcome and psychosocial supports identified as associated factors for depression and anxiety symptoms. These findings highlight the need for early screening to identify those at risk for appropriate intervention.

Language: en