Abstract

1 case

1.1 Brief facts of the case

At about 10:00 on January 7 of a certain year, a waste was found in a city's landfill.



A naked female body. After investigation, the deceased was Liao, 25 years old. The trash The landfill is responsible for collecting the city's domestic waste. Sanitation workers usually start work in the early morning



Clear street trash cans.



After investigation, Liao had a history of mental illness since he was about 10 years old. When I was at work, I often looked indifferent. In the past few days, I had another attack. I often smiled silly and said goodbye.



People ignore it. According to the deceased's husband Peng, Liao had the habit of sleeping naked.

As usual, he got up around 22:00 on the evening of January 6 and went out to use the toilet (farm house Zili) and then disappeared. He went out without any clothes. According to the mother-in-law of the deceased, the father-in-law

The mother-in-law and her husband loved Liao very much and specially gave them golden ears as a gift when they got married. Rings, gold rings and gold necklaces, Liao has always been wearing them and has not been seen taking them off.



Place.

1.2 On-site inspection

There are roads on the east, south, west and north sides of the site. The center site is located at In a landfill, there is a garbage dumping platform on the southeast side of the center site.

The body is located 3.2 m southeast of the garbage dumping platform and is unclothed. Take the clothes, head to the southwest, feet to the northeast, and lie on your back in the garbage pile (Figure 1). work The staff immediately called the police after discovering the body and did not move or turn over the body.

Move and other operations.



===



1 案 例

1.1 简要案情

某年 1 月 7 日 10：00 许，某市垃圾填埋场内发现

一具裸体女尸。经查，死者系廖某，25 岁。该垃圾填

埋场负责收集全市的生活垃圾，环卫工人一般于凌晨

对街边垃圾桶进行清运。

经 调 查 ，廖 某 自 10 岁 左 右 起 即 有 精 神 病 史 ，发

作 时 多 神 情 淡 漠 ，近 几 日 再 次 发 作 ，常 常 傻 笑 ，对 别

人不理不睬。据死者丈夫彭某反映，廖某有裸睡的习

惯，于 1 月 6 日晚 22：00 左右起身外出上厕所（农宅院

子里）后失踪，出门未穿衣服。另据死者婆婆反映，公

婆 及 其 丈 夫 对 廖 某 非 常 疼 爱 ，结 婚 时 特 地 送 了 金 耳

环、金戒指及金项链，廖某一直佩戴在身，未见其取下

置放。

1.2 现场勘验

现场东、南、西、北四侧均有公路。中心现场位于

某垃圾填埋场内，中心现场东南侧为垃圾倾倒平台。

尸体位于垃圾倾倒平台东南侧 3.2 m 处，身上未穿衣

服，头朝西南，脚朝东北，仰卧于垃圾堆内（图 1）。工

作人员发现尸体后立即报警，未对尸体进行搬动或翻

动等操作。

