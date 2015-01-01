Abstract

1 case

1.1 Brief facts of the case

On a certain day in August of a certain year, a female body was found in a drain in a rural village.

kill. After investigation, the criminal suspect Wu put his girlfriend Li in a car at night.

A man was strangled to death and fell into a pear orchard by the roadside. He moved a cement pillar and put it in the trunk.

Inside, the concrete pillars and Li's body were tied with ropes and then buried in the ditch.

Because Wu drove at night and parked the car in a remote and unfamiliar place, the

The surrounding terrain is not familiar, so I am unable to describe and identify the specific parking location.

Set. After investigation, herbs were extracted from the trunk of Wu's car.

Residual leaves (Fig. 1), but cannot be identified morphologically and require DNA

Examine and identify the species of the plant's remaining leaves, and then reconstruct the murder scene.

1.2 Inspection process

Refer to China's entry-exit inspection and quarantine industry standards "DNA strips"

The chloroplast molecular markers were detected on plant residual leaves using the method "Operation Procedure for Species Identification" (SN/T 4626-2016). Use centrifugal adsorption column

The DNA of the test material was extracted using the method, and the matK and rbcL gene fragments of the test material were analyzed.

Amplification was performed on a 3130xl genetic analyzer (Applied, USA).

Biosystems, Inc., using National Biotechnology

National Center for Biotechnology Informa⁃

tion, NCBI) gene database for the chloroplast target gene sequence of the sample

1 案 例

1.1 简要案情

某年 8 月某日，某乡村水渠内发现一具女尸，系他

杀。经调查，犯罪嫌疑人吴某夜间在轿车内将女友李

某勒颈致死，后翻入路旁梨园内搬水泥柱放于后备箱

内，用绳子将水泥柱与李某的尸体捆绑后沉尸水渠。

由于吴某系夜间开车且将车停在偏僻陌生的地方，对

周 边 地 形 不 熟 悉 ，故 无 法 供 述 及 辨 认 停 车 的 具 体 位

置。经勘验，在吴某的轿车后备箱内提取到草本植物

残叶（图 1），但无法从形态学上进行识别，需行 DNA

检验鉴定该植物残叶种属，进而重建命案现场。

1.2 检验过程

参 照 我 国 出 入 境 检 验 检 疫 行 业 标 准《DNA 条 形

码物种鉴定操作规程》（SN/T 4626--2016）方法对植 物残叶进行叶绿体分子标记检测。采用离心吸附柱

法提取检材 DNA，对检材的 matK、rbcL 基因片段进行

扩增，扩增产物在 3130xl 型基因分析仪（美国 Applied

Biosystems 公司）上进行检测，使用美国国立生物技术

信息中心（National Center for Biotechnology Informa⁃

tion，NCBI）基因数据库对样本的叶绿体目的基因序

列进行比对和分析判定。

