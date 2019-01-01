SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gao H, Li Y, Jin S, Zhai W, Gao Y, Pu L. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1352176.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2024.1352176

PMID

38846603

PMCID

PMC11153671

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the epidemiological characteristics and wound healing conditions of common unintentional skin lacerations in children.

METHODS: A retrospective analysis was conducted on data from 1,107 children, aged 0-12 years, with skin lacerations who received emergency treatment at Qilu Hospital of Shandong University from January 1, 2019, to December 30, 2022. Data on age, injury site, time from injury to suturing, and wound healing conditions were statistically analyzed.

RESULTS: Among the 1,107 cases, 714 (64.5%) were male and 393 (35.5%) were female, with a male-to-female ratio of 1.8:1; median age was 5 years (IQR, 3-7). Infants and toddlers (0-3 years old) constituted the highest proportion, accounting for 36.3% (402 cases). The number of children aged over 3 years gradually decreased with increasing age. In younger children, the most common injuries were to the forehead, scalp, and lower jaw; in school-aged children, the proportion of limb and trunk injuries significantly increased. Age (OR, 1.34; 95% CI, 1.23-1.46), outdoor injuries (OR, 2.21; 95% CI, 1.18-4.16), lower limb injuries (OR, 5.35; 95% CI, 2.86-10.00), and wound length greater than 3 cm (OR, 10.65; 95% CI, 5.02-22.60) were significant risk factors for poor wound healing. The risk of poor wound healing increased by 34% for each additional year of age.

CONCLUSION: In children, the common sites of unintentional skin lacerations show distinct age and gender distribution characteristics. Older age, outdoor injuries, longer wound lengths, and lower limb injuries are independent risk factors for poor wound healing.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Risk Factors; Child; Child, Preschool; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Female; Male; children; epidemiology; Retrospective Studies; unintentional injury; China/epidemiology; *Lacerations/epidemiology; *Wound Healing; Accidental Injuries/epidemiology; poor wound healing; skin laceration; Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print