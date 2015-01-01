|
Citation
|
Kim SJ, Medina M, Park JH, Cho NE, Chang J. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1359127.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38846620
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Individuals with gender dysphoria do not identify with their sex assigned at birth and face societal and cultural challenges, leading to increased risk for depression, anxiety, and suicide. Gender dysphoria is a DSM-5 diagnosis but is not necessary for transition therapy. Additionally, individuals with gender dysphoria or who identify as gender diverse/nonconforming may experience "minority stress" from increased discrimination, leading to a greater risk for mental health problems. This study aimed to identify possible health disparities in patients hospitalized for depression with gender dysphoria across the United States. Depression was selected because patients with gender dysphoria are at an increased risk for it. Various patient and hospital-related factors are explored for their association with changes in healthcare utilization for patients hospitalized with depression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; United States; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; gender dysphoria; healthcare utilization; *Depression; *Gender Dysphoria/therapy; healthcare disparity; hospital cost per stay; Hospital Costs/statistics & numerical data; Hospitalization/economics/statistics & numerical data; Length of Stay/statistics & numerical data/economics; national inpatient sample