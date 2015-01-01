|
Kolla G, Pauly B, Cameron F, Hobbs H, Ranger C, McCall J, Majalahti J, Toombs K, LeMaistre J, Selfridge M, Urbanoski K. Harm Reduct. J. 2024; 21(1): e111.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38849866
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In response to the devastating drug toxicity crisis in Canada driven by an unregulated opioid supply predominantly composed of fentanyl and analogues, safer supply programs have been introduced. These programs provide people using street-acquired opioids with prescribed, pharmaceutical opioids. We use six core components of safer supply programs identified by people who use drugs to explore participant perspectives on the first year of operations of a safer supply program in Victoria, BC, during the dual public health emergencies of COVID-19 and the drug toxicity crisis to examine whether the program met drug-user defined elements of an effective safer supply model.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Canada; Public Health; *Harm Reduction; Opioids; Overdose; Emergencies; Stimulants; Fentanyl; SARS-CoV-2; Community-Based Participatory Research; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Opioid-Related Disorders; Analgesics, Opioid/supply & distribution/adverse effects; Fentanyl/supply & distribution; Illicit Drugs/supply & distribution; Prescribed safer supply; Safer supply programs