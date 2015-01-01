|
Byrne CJ, Sani F, Flynn T, Malaguti A. Harm Reduct. J. 2024; 21(1): e112.
38849877
BACKGROUND: Globally, non-fatal overdose (NFOD) rates consequent to drug use, typically opioids, continue increasing at a startling rate. Existing quantitative research has revealed myriad factors and characteristics linked to experiencing NFOD, but it is critically important to explore the lived context underlying these associations. In this qualitative study, we sought to understand the experiences of NFOD among people who use drugs in a Scottish region in order to: enhance public policy responses; inform potential intervention development to mitigate risk; and contribute to the literature documenting the lived experience of NFOD.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Lived experience; Overdose; Harm Reduction; Qualitative; Scotland; *Qualitative Research; *Drug Overdose/epidemiology; Drug Users/psychology/statistics & numerical data; People who use drugs.; Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology/psychology