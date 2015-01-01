|
Citation
Neherta M, Fajria L, Mansur AR. Indian J. Public Health 2024; 68(1): 26-30.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Indian Public Health Association)
DOI
PMID
38847629
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Violence against children within the family context is a global issue that has serious implications for children's well-being. In Indonesia, like the tip of an iceberg, this violence is often underreported. However, this issue is prevalent in many countries worldwide. It is estimated that up to 1 billion children aged 2-17 years experienced physical, sexual, and emotional violence in the past year. Most of this violence occurs within the family, and this trend is also apparent in Indonesia.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Child; Child, Preschool; Female; Male; Socioeconomic Factors; Adolescent; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Child Abuse/statistics & numerical data; Domestic Violence/statistics & numerical data; Indonesia/epidemiology