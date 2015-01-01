SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fahmy L, Dardis CM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2024.2361323

38848386

OBJECTIVE: Cyber dating violence (CDV) is prevalent among emerging adults and could lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. However, limited research has been conducted on potential mitigating (or exacerbating) factors, such as the use of cognitive emotion regulation strategies (CER). The present study examined whether CER strategies mediate the relationship between CDV and PTSD. Participants: Among a sample of 598 college students, the present study focuses on those who reported past-year CDV (56%; N = 335).

METHODS: An online survey was completed by college students to assess CDV, CER, and PTSD using validated self-report measures.

RESULTS: CDV was bivariately correlated with PTSD symptoms as well as adaptive and maladaptive CER. Within a mediation model, maladaptive (but not adaptive) CER mediated the relationship between CDV and PTSD.

CONCLUSIONS: CDV is common among college students. Targeting maladaptive CER, such as self-blame and rumination, could lead to reductions in PTSD symptoms.


Language: en

post-traumatic stress disorder; emerging adults; Cognitive emotion regulation; cyber dating violence

