Varpula J, Ameel M, Lantta T. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38847609
WHAT IS KNOWN ON THE SUBJECT: Workplace violence is a significant challenge in psychiatric hospital care. Some existing practices of violence risk assessment and management are based on nurses' intuition and clinical experience instead of structured tools. WHAT THE PAPER ADDS TO EXISTING KNOWLEDGE: Nurses and nurse managers consider violence risk assessment and management their responsibility. Still, nurses and nurse managers have mixed attitudes towards the use of validated risk assessment tools. The attitudes towards service users' positive risk-taking in nurses and nurse managers vary, with some nurses and nurse managers supporting its importance. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Change in nurses' and nurse managers' attitudes towards risk assessment tools is required before their implementation into practice. More profound change in practices towards recovery-oriented care is required also in risk assessment. ABSTRACT: INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence is a prevalent issue in psychiatric inpatient care. Prevention efforts require the identification of at-risk service users using validated violence risk assessment tools. The shift in violence prevention emphasises preventive measures and collaborative risk assessment together with service users. Nurses have a central role in this process. Therefore, their attitudes are crucial when implementing evidence-based methods.
attitude; survey; violence; risk assessments; psychiatric hospital