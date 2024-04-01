Abstract

The present study aims to investigate the demographics and characteristics of scuba diving fatalities in the Philippines which can help in the identification of local trends and ultimately in the development of appropriate preventive measures. Data on scuba diving-related fatalities in the Philippines from 2008 to 2022 were manually retrieved from online news media sources. Information on age, sex, nationality, certification, purpose, and causative factors, whenever possible were collected and analysed. A total of 39 fatalities were identified having a median age of 43.5 (range 20-80). Majority of victims were males (n = 30), and of foreign ethnicity (n = 26). Asphyxia was identified as the possible disabling injury in almost half of the cases (n = 17). The causes of death based on autopsies were determined only for few cases which included drowning (n = 2), heart attack (n = 1), and traumatic injuries from a dynamite blast (n = 1). Potential vulnerable groups were identified to be the ageing population and foreign tourist divers. In the absence of an existing database, this preliminary report provides the best available evidence at this time concerning scuba diving fatalities in the Philippines.

Language: en