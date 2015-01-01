|
Georgescu MF, Fischer IC, Beydoun MA, McCarthy E, DeViva JC, Pietrzak RH. J. Sleep Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38845413
Military veterans have high rates of psychiatric conditions such as posttraumatic stress disorder, which can complicate the clinical management of insomnia. Population-based data are lacking on the prevalence, characteristics and mental health burden of veterans with co-occurring posttraumatic stress disorder and insomnia. The current cross-sectional study analysed data from a nationally representative sample of 4069 US veterans examining the prevalence and comorbidity between posttraumatic stress disorder and insomnia, and their associations with psychiatric and medical comorbidities, suicidality, and psychosocial functioning.
Language: en
suicide; insomnia; veterans; posttraumatic stress disorder