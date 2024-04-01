Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Firearms now represent the leading cause of death in U.S. children. Therefore, this study aimed to determine if state-level rates of gun ownership, guns in circulation, and strictness of firearm-related laws are related to firearm-related mortality among both juveniles and overall populations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: State firearm mortality rates among the juvenile and overall populations were obtained from 2010 to 2020. The number of weapons registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and federal firearms licensees for each state were also recorded. Giffords Law Center Scorecard Rankings, a relative measure of the restrictiveness of each state's gun laws, were also collected. Unadjusted linear regressions modeled the relationships between firearm-associated mortality and ATF-registered weapons, federal firearm licensees, Giffords Center rankings, and gun ownership rates. Multivariable (adjusted) analyses were performed to control for poverty, unemployment, and poor mental health.



RESULTS: Unadjusted analyses demonstrated that higher gun ownership rates and more lenient gun laws were associated with increased firearm-associated mortality among juveniles. Similarly, these measures as well as increased ATF-registered weapons and ATF federal firearm licensees were associated with increased firearm mortality in the overall population. In the adjusted analyses, more ATF-registered weapons, more ATF federal firearm licensees, higher gun ownership rates, and more lenient firearm laws were associated with increased firearm-related mortality in the overall population, while increased gun ownership and higher Giffords Center rankings were associated with increased firearm-associated mortality in the pediatric population.



CONCLUSIONS: To reduce the toll of gun violence in the United States, policymakers should focus on implementing more restrictive firearm laws and reducing the prevalence of guns in their communities.

Language: en