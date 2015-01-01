Abstract

Although the mechanisms of development of aggression have been focused on day by day, the complicated effects of distal and proximal factors on the development of social aggression in emerging adults have not been uncovered. A serial cascade model of aggression was proposed to address this issue. A longitudinal investigation over 2.5 years was conducted to test this model by exploring the serial cascade effects of relative deprivation (a representative of distal factors) and anger rumination (a representative of proximal factors) on the development of social aggression. A total of 1113 Chinese university students (Mage = 18.95 ± 0.96, 63.10% female) from six universities in five areas participated in this study. The results suggest that developmental trajectories and longitudinal changes in anger rumination mediate the relationship between developmental trajectories and longitudinal changes in relative deprivation and social aggression, and developmental trajectories and changes in relative deprivation mediate the longitudinal relationship between anger rumination and social aggression. These findings support the serial cascade effects of distal and proximal factors on the development of aggression and expand upon the general aggression model (GAM).

Language: en