SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cen YS, Xia LX. J. Youth Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10964-024-02029-z

PMID

38849686

Abstract

Although the mechanisms of development of aggression have been focused on day by day, the complicated effects of distal and proximal factors on the development of social aggression in emerging adults have not been uncovered. A serial cascade model of aggression was proposed to address this issue. A longitudinal investigation over 2.5 years was conducted to test this model by exploring the serial cascade effects of relative deprivation (a representative of distal factors) and anger rumination (a representative of proximal factors) on the development of social aggression. A total of 1113 Chinese university students (Mage = 18.95 ± 0.96, 63.10% female) from six universities in five areas participated in this study. The results suggest that developmental trajectories and longitudinal changes in anger rumination mediate the relationship between developmental trajectories and longitudinal changes in relative deprivation and social aggression, and developmental trajectories and changes in relative deprivation mediate the longitudinal relationship between anger rumination and social aggression. These findings support the serial cascade effects of distal and proximal factors on the development of aggression and expand upon the general aggression model (GAM).


Language: en

Keywords

Relative deprivation; Anger rumination; General aggression model; Serial cascade model of aggression; Social aggression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print