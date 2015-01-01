Abstract

Mortality surveillance is an important activity for capturing information on a population's health. This retrospective surveillance analysis utilizes administrative data sources to describe active duty U.S. Army soldiers who died from 2014 to 2019, and calculate mortality rates, assess trends by category of death, and identify leading causes of death within subpopulations. During the surveillance period, 2,530 soldier deaths were reported. The highest crude mortality rates observed during the 6-year surveillance period were for deaths by suicide, followed by accidental (i.e., unintentional injury) deaths. The crude mortality rates for natural deaths decreased significantly over the 6-year period, by an average of 6% annually. The leading causes of death were suicide by gunshot wound, motor vehicle accidents, suicide by hanging, neoplasms, and cardiovascular events. Significant differences were observed in the leading causes of death in relation to demographic characteristics, which has important implications for the development of focused educational campaigns to improve health behaviors and safe driving habits. Current public health programs to prevent suicide should be evaluated, with new approaches for firearm safety considered.

