Abstract

The global opioid poisoning crisis is a complex issue with far-reaching public health implications. Opioid Poisoning Education and Naloxone Distribution (OPEND) programs aim to reduce stigma and promote harm reduction strategies, enhancing participants' ability to apply life-saving interventions, including naloxone administration and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to opioid poisoning. While virtual OPEND programs have shown promise in improving knowledge about opioid poisoning response, their implementation and evaluation have been limited. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked renewed interest in virtual health services, including OPEND programs. Our study reviews the literature on fully virtual OPEND programs worldwide. We analyzed 7,722 articles, 30 of which met our inclusion criteria. We extracted and synthesized information about the interventions' type, content, duration, the scales used, and key findings. Our search shows a diversity of interventions being implemented, with different study designs, duration, outcomes, scales, and different time points for measurement, all of which hinder a meaningful analysis of interventions' effectiveness. Despite this, virtual OPEND programs appear effective in increasing knowledge, confidence, and preparedness to respond to opioid poisoning while improving stigma regarding people who use opioids. This effect appears to be true in a wide variety of populations but is significantly relevant when focused on laypersons. Despite increasing efforts, access remains an issue, with most interventions addressing White people in urban areas. Our findings offer valuable insights for the design, implementation, and evaluation of future virtual OPEND programs.

