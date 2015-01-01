Abstract

Social exclusion is a pervasive phenomenon that can have profound psychological consequences, including increased aggression. Self-compassion can promote psychological resilience, which helps individuals cope with challenges and may help mitigate the aggression triggered by social exclusion. This study aims to explore the relationship between self-compassion and aggression in the context of social exclusion from both state and trait perspectives. First, a cross-sectional study (Study 1) was conducted; the findings revealed that social exclusion is associated with higher levels of aggression, while self-compassion is linked to lower levels of social exclusion and aggression. Further division of self-compassion into its constituent components (self-kindness, mindfulness, and common humanity) revealed additional insights into the specific roles played by these factors. Self-kindness and mindfulness were found to moderate the relationship between social exclusion and aggression, while common humanity was observed to mediate this relationship. To determine the causal relationships among variables in further detail, an experimental study (Study 2) was designed. This study utilized a recall writing task to induce feelings of social exclusion and employed self-compassion writing tasks to elicit self-compassionate responses from participants. The results of this experiment indicated that self-compassion can significantly reduce the aggression triggered by social exclusion, thus suggesting that self-compassion may help alleviate the distress caused by individuals' experiences of social exclusion. The findings of this research have important implications for the development of clinical interventions aimed at reducing the adverse effects of social exclusion.

Language: en