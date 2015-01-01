Abstract

To the Editor: Since the rise of technology in the 21st century, modalities such as social media and artificial intelligence (AI) have continued to grow. Particularly during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, online social media platforms, such as Reddit, became supportive communities.1 In late 2022, ChatGPT, a large language model, was released. From performing on academic boards to answering patient questions empathetically, ChatGPT's full potential has yet to be discovered.2



In 2023, the intersection of Reddit and ChatGPT was observed in communities such as the subreddit: r/NarcissisticAbuse, a group whose about statement is as follows: "This is a safe place for people who suffered or are currently suffering from narcissistic abuse to seek support, learn, vent, discuss, document their abuse, and come together in their path towards healing."



On a November 2023 post entitled "ChatGPT can help" from the NarcissisticAbuse subreddit, a user shared that they copied and pasted communication from their narcissistic ex into ChatGPT with the following message: "Can you draft me a response to this email from my narcissistic ex?" The user also shared that they asked ChatGPT to analyze the communication from their ex for emotionally abusive tactics, and the responses they received from ChatGPT were enormously validating. This post received significant traction, with many users commenting that they have saved ongoing chats with ChatGPT for affirmation and perspective. One of the comments on this post even described possible responses from ChatGPT after asking ChatGPT to respond as a narcissist. ...

