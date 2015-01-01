|
Abstract
|
To the Editor: Since the rise of technology in the 21st century, modalities such as social media and artificial intelligence (AI) have continued to grow. Particularly during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, online social media platforms, such as Reddit, became supportive communities.1 In late 2022, ChatGPT, a large language model, was released. From performing on academic boards to answering patient questions empathetically, ChatGPT's full potential has yet to be discovered.2
Humans; Adult; Social Support; *Survivors; Adult Survivors of Child Abuse/psychology