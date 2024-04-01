Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The main objective was to determine the prevalence of falls and associated factors in older adults living in Qatar. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study of older adults aged ≥60 years with at least one encounter with primary health care corporation (PHCC) in Qatar during the period 2017-2022. Data on documented falls, demographic variables, and medical comorbidities were extracted from all PHCCs in Qatar. Descriptive and inferential statistics were used to address the aim of the study.



RESULTS: A total of 68,194 older adults had at least one encounter with PHCC. The median age was 65.0 years, 58.9% were males, and 32.6% were Qatari nationality. A higher percentage of falls was found in individuals with hypertension (80%), diabetes (74.2%), and dyslipidemia (48.9%), which were also the most prevalent comorbidities. The prevalence of falls was 6.7% (95% CI 6.6-6.9). Compared to individuals aged 60-69 years, individuals aged 70-79, 80-89, and 90-99 had increased odds of falls by 1.6 (95% CI 1.5, 1.8), 2.5 (95% CI 2.2, 2.8), and 2.6 (95% CI 2.0, 3.3), respectively. Females and individuals of Qatari nationality had increased odds of fall by 1.5 (95% CI 1.4, 1.6) and 1.2 (95% CI 1.1, 1.3), respectively. Orthostatic hypotension, syncope, Parkinson's disease, and hip arthritis showed the strongest associations with falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Given the growing population of older adults in the Middle East and North African region, falls is a public health concern. The risk factors identified in this study suggest the need for proactive healthcare strategies tailored to the unique needs of older adult populations.

