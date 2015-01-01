|
Citation
|
Nudelman G, Carmeli HS, Hamdan S. Scand. J. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38849708
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behavior is an important health issue, representing a leading cause of mortality, particularly among young adults. Depression was found to be predictive of suicide risk and predicted by shyness. Consequently, we tested a model wherein shyness leads to depression, which in turn leads to suicide risk. Moreover, we expected gender to moderate the effect of shyness on depression and suicide risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; depression; suicide risk; personality; norms; Shyness