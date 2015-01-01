Abstract

Laboratory-scale experiments are one of the most important means to explore the evolution of air-water interfaces and the mechanisms of pressure oscillations in pipelines during rapid filling and emptying processes. This study presents a dataset obtained from the experimental results of the flow behaviours during the pressure-gradient-driven filling and emptying processes of a large-scale pipeline. Based on these data, it is possible to study the evolution of the water-air and air-water interfaces and their breaking during pipe filling and emptying. The experimental equipment includes a variety of components (such as tanks, valves, bends, pipes of different materials and diameters, anchors, supports and water basin) and the operation procedures are rather complex. The flow behaviours are measured by various instruments; hence a thorough hydrodynamic analysis is possible. All these features and data frameworks make the current study particularly useful as a test case for real rapid filling and emptying processes and syphoning.

