Citation
Zhang X, Rhubart DC, Monnat SM. Socius 2024; 10.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38846792
PMCID
Abstract
Social infrastructure (SI) may buffer against suicide risk by improving social cohesion, social support, and information and resource sharing. This study uses an ecological approach to examine the relationship between county-level SI availability and suicide rates among working-age adults (ages 25-64) in the United States, a population for whom suicide rates are high, rising, and geographically unequal. Mortality data are from the National Vital Statistics System for 2016-2019. SI data are from the National Neighborhood Data Archive for 2013-2015 and capture the availability of typically free SI (e.g. libraries, community centers) and commercial SI (e.g. coffee shops, diners, entertainment venues).
Language: en
Keywords
United States; suicide; counties; social infrastructure; working-age adults