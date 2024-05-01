|
Citation
|
Calvo S, Carrasco JP, Conde-Pumpido C, Estève J, Aguilar EJ. Span. J. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Sociedad Española de Psiquiatría y Salud Mental (SEPSM),, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38848950
|
Abstract
|
Introduction : The Werther, Copycat or contagion effect of suicidal behavior is a complex phenomenon that can arise due to exposure to media stories in which identifiable people take their lives. On the contrary, the Papageno effect, prevents people from suicide by promoting positives examples of suicidal crisis management. Impact of both effects have been widely studied in different types of situations, but its existence in social media is a source of much debate.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; systematic review; Werther; social media; contagion; copycat; Papageno