Abstract

Introduction : The Werther, Copycat or contagion effect of suicidal behavior is a complex phenomenon that can arise due to exposure to media stories in which identifiable people take their lives. On the contrary, the Papageno effect, prevents people from suicide by promoting positives examples of suicidal crisis management. Impact of both effects have been widely studied in different types of situations, but its existence in social media is a source of much debate.



METHODS: A systematic search following the PRISMA guidelines of PubMed, Scopus, Embase, PsycInfo, Web of Science and the references of prior reviews yielded 25 eligible studies.



RESULTS: Most of the studies found were observational, with very different methodologies and generally with low risk of bias. In these, the results suggest the existence of the Werther effect in response to social media stories about suicide. This is mediated by multiple factors, including the characteristic of the users, the type of interaction and the content of the publications. At the same time, the Papageno effect, is also described. Evidence found by type of social media and future implications are discussed.



CONCLUSION: Suicidal content on social media can be both contagious and protective. It is confirmed that the Werther and Papageno effects may occur in response to social media, so they could be an interesting target for preventive interventions.

Language: en