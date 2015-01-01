SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vayalapalli A, McCall WV, McEvoy JP, Miller BJ. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.13099

38847566

BACKGROUND: Insomnia is common in schizophrenia and associated with suicide. Clozapine has anti-suicidal properties and beneficial effects on sleep. Whether effects on insomnia mediate the anti-suicidal properties of clozapine remains unclear.

METHODS: In n = 76 patients from the Clinical Antipsychotic Trials of intervention effectiveness schizophrenia trial using a within-subjects design, we investigated whether improvement in terminal insomnia was associated with improvement in suicidal ideation (SI) after treatment with non-clozapine antipsychotics, and then after treatment with clozapine, using binary logistic regression. Terminal insomnia and SI over the past 2 weeks were assessed before and after both non-clozapine antipsychotic and clozapine treatment with the Calgary Depression Scale for Schizophrenia.

RESULTS: There was no association between improved terminal insomnia and resolution of SI after treatment with non-clozapine antipsychotics (OR = 0.2, 95% CI 0.0-9.0, p = 0.41). In the same patients, improved terminal insomnia was associated with resolution of SI after clozapine treatment (OR = 14.6, 95% CI 1.7-129.2, p = 0.02).

CONCLUSIONS: Improved terminal insomnia is associated with improved SI following clozapine treatment.

FINDINGS warrant replication in a larger sample with standard instruments in the assessment of insomnia and suicide, but suggest beneficial effects on sleep as a mediator of the anti-suicidal properties of clozapine. Future mechanistic studies are also needed.


suicide; insomnia; suicidal ideation; schizophrenia; clozapine

