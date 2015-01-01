|
Citation
|
Galasiński D, Ziółkowska J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38847574
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal ambivalence is a recognized phenomenon in suicidology, yet not much is known about it in the context of progression from suicidal ideation to action. The current study addresses this gap. We explore narrative dynamics of suicidal ambivalence in stories about transition from suicidal ideation to action.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
qualitative research; discourse analysis; suicidal ambivalence; ideation‐to‐action framework